Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Union AME Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Union AME Church 357 NW Queen Rd. Lake City, , FL

Mrs. Ruby Mae Coles Johnson was born December 8, 1929, in Columbia County to Lee and Mattie Coles. She was the second oldest of twelve children. Her earthly mission complete, she passed away on October 28, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Johnson was educated in the public schools of Columbia County and later attended Lake City Junior College, and Santa Fe Junior College in Gainesville, Florida. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Oscar V. Johnson. Nine children were born to the union, the family later moved to Gainesville Florida. Prior employment included: One Hour Dry Cleaners, Paraprofessional with the Alachua County School System, and later at Tacachale Center (aka Sunnyland Training Center), Gainesville, FL. from where she retired. Early in life she accepted Christ and joined Union AME Church. After retirement, she moved back to Lake City and resumed membership at Union AME Church, serving in many capacities; including the Stewardess Board, serving faithfully until her declining health prevented her from attending church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, working in the church and being a friend, helper, and mother to all. Her fighting spirit and determined personality were evident in all that she encountered.

Precedents in death: parents, husband and children, Deloise Davis and Elizabeth Coles.

Left to cherish loving memories are her children, Pastor Nathaniel Johnson (Mashellie), Newberry, FL, Lenzy Johnson (Dementra), Lake City, FL, Leon Johnson, Lake City, FL, Carller Jones (Luther), Waycross, GA, Alfred Johnson, Lake City, FL, Pauline Johnson (Eric Prentice), Waycross, GA, Paul Johnson, Lake City, FL, Madilene Eli (Dean), Fayetteville, NC; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Lillie Wilson and Elizabeth Coles dear friend of the family, William Mack, Gainesville, FL; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby M. Johnson will be at 12 Noon, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Union AME Church, 357 NW Queen Rd., Lake City, Florida, Rev. Shaleda Mirra, Pastor.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Union AME Church.

