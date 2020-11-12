Rufus Porter Jordan, 90, passed away on Saturday, November 7th peacefully at his home. Rufus was born on March 1, 1930. Rufus was a retiree of Clay Electric Cooperative after 40 years (1949 1989). He was a Lineman, the first Service Man (1952) and the first District Line Supervisor (1967) for the Lake City District. In his free time, he enjoyed time with family, farming and was an avid fisherman. Rufus was also known to be quite a prankster. Rufus was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Vera Jordan, sisters Alma Alford, Lois Peterson, Lucille Foucart, brothers Clifford, John, and Roy Jordan. He is survived by his bride of 71 years, Celia Perry Jordan, two sons, Perry (Donna) Jordan, Danny Ray (Vernie) Jordan, four grandchildren, Donny Ray (Kimberly) Jordan, Donna (Josh) Lynn, Cindy (Justin) Dansby and Jonathan (Jennifer) Jordan and seven great-grandchildren Dylana, Savanna, Brianna, Annabelle, Hunter, Tyson and Luke.

A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, November 11th at Eliam Baptist Church, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Eliam Baptist Church at 6009 Hampton Street, Melrose 32666

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store