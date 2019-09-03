Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3566 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Ellen Williams, age 56, resident of Lake City passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home due to a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Lillian and Mr. George Williams. She accepted Christ as Lord and Savior as a teen who labored diligently as a member of Northside Church of Christ.

Ruth was a graduate of the class of 1981 from Columbia High School and served her country in the United States Air Force where she was honorable discharge. Her former graduate studies was a Bachelor degree in English and two Masters degrees in Educational and Business Leadership and was employed with the Columbia County School District as an Educator for 24 years.

Ruth's survivors are her sibling: Joyce A. Alexander, Patricia Nesmith, Deborah Goodman, Beverly Lloyd, Mary Williams, Anthony Williams, Alonzo Williams, Bruce Williams and Sister-in-law Xenia Williams. Two uncles Clarence and Douglas Johnson, three nieces, three nephews and a host of extended family,friends, her students, colleagues and her loving church family.

Service for Ruth Ellen Williams will be held Thursday 4:00pm September 4, 2019 at Northside Church Of Christ, 378 NW Gibson Lane , Lake City, Fl. Dr. Philip J. Mobley, Sr., Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, Fl. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Northside Church Of Christ.

