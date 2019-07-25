Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Gaul Huntsberger. View Sign Service Information Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home 1500 Frederick Road Opelika , AL 36801 (334)-749-8700 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Catharine Huntsberger (1924-2019) January 26, 1924 July 20, 2019. Ruth Gaul Huntsberger, 95, of Auburn, AL., passed away on July 20, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. Born in Reading, PA., she was the daughter of the late James and Catharine Phillips Gaul. She is also predeceased by her husband, Arthur Huntsberger and her two siblings: Edward Gaul and Elaine Gaul Shannon.

Ruth graduated from Reading High School in 1942 and became a registered nurse (R.N.) after completing her degree at the School of Nursing at Abington Memorial Hospital in 1945. She was certified as a Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) after completing her program at St. Agnes Hospital School of Anesthesia, Philadelphia in 1951 and passing the board examination in 1952. She retired from nursing in 1991, after serving 46 years on the staffs of Community General, Reading, St. Josephs, Reading, St. Agnes, Philadelphia, St. Lukes, Bethlehem, Harrisburg Polyclinic Hospital, Harrisburg and Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.

With the help of her father (a carpenter) and many family and friends, she build a cottage in Crystal Beach, MD by the Chesapeake Bay where she had great times with her family and friends for over 30 years. While in Maryland, Ruth earned her pilots and boating licenses, splitting time between the air and the sea. She moved to Cannon Creek Airpark in Lake City, FL in 1992 and continued to fly her Cherokee. She was an active member of her church congregations everywhere she lived. In 2015, she moved to Camelia Place Assisted Living Center at Auburn Medical Park in Auburn, AL, where she resided until her passing.

Ruth is survived by seven nephews: Edward Gaul, Randy Gaul, Gary Gaul, Jeff Gaul, Glenn Gaul, Michael Shannon and David Shannon and their families.

JEFFCOAT-TRANT FUNERAL HOME directing.

www.jeffcoattrant.com Ruth Catharine Huntsberger (1924-2019) January 26, 1924 July 20, 2019. Ruth Gaul Huntsberger, 95, of Auburn, AL., passed away on July 20, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. Born in Reading, PA., she was the daughter of the late James and Catharine Phillips Gaul. She is also predeceased by her husband, Arthur Huntsberger and her two siblings: Edward Gaul and Elaine Gaul Shannon.Ruth graduated from Reading High School in 1942 and became a registered nurse (R.N.) after completing her degree at the School of Nursing at Abington Memorial Hospital in 1945. She was certified as a Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) after completing her program at St. Agnes Hospital School of Anesthesia, Philadelphia in 1951 and passing the board examination in 1952. She retired from nursing in 1991, after serving 46 years on the staffs of Community General, Reading, St. Josephs, Reading, St. Agnes, Philadelphia, St. Lukes, Bethlehem, Harrisburg Polyclinic Hospital, Harrisburg and Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.With the help of her father (a carpenter) and many family and friends, she build a cottage in Crystal Beach, MD by the Chesapeake Bay where she had great times with her family and friends for over 30 years. While in Maryland, Ruth earned her pilots and boating licenses, splitting time between the air and the sea. She moved to Cannon Creek Airpark in Lake City, FL in 1992 and continued to fly her Cherokee. She was an active member of her church congregations everywhere she lived. In 2015, she moved to Camelia Place Assisted Living Center at Auburn Medical Park in Auburn, AL, where she resided until her passing.Ruth is survived by seven nephews: Edward Gaul, Randy Gaul, Gary Gaul, Jeff Gaul, Glenn Gaul, Michael Shannon and David Shannon and their families.JEFFCOAT-TRANT FUNERAL HOME directing. Published in Lake City Reporter on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close