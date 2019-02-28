Ruth L. Coymen, 81 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Lake City Medical Center in Lake City. She was born in Mt. Airy, North Carolina to the late Edward Ledford and Mary Moles Ledford. Mrs. Coymen had made Lake City her home since 1998 having previously lived in North Miami, Florida, Hollywood, Florida and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She worked for 33 years in the medical field at the Osteopathic General Hospital in North Miami and the Doctors Hospital in Hollywood, retiring as the Director of Environmental Services. Mrs. Coymen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Coymen, and five brothers, Wayne, Thomas, Clyde, James and Vance Ledford.
Survivors include her one son, William Cleve Pate (Colleen), Hollywood, FL; her niece, Kim Inman (Junior) and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019