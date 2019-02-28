Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ruth L. Coymen, 81 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Lake City Medical Center in Lake City. She was born in Mt. Airy, North Carolina to the late Edward Ledford and Mary Moles Ledford. Mrs. Coymen had made Lake City her home since 1998 having previously lived in North Miami, Florida, Hollywood, Florida and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She worked for 33 years in the medical field at the Osteopathic General Hospital in North Miami and the Doctors Hospital in Hollywood, retiring as the Director of Environmental Services. Mrs. Coymen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Coymen, and five brothers, Wayne, Thomas, Clyde, James and Vance Ledford.

Survivors include her one son, William Cleve Pate (Colleen), Hollywood, FL; her niece, Kim Inman (Junior) and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Ruth L. Coymen, 81 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Lake City Medical Center in Lake City. She was born in Mt. Airy, North Carolina to the late Edward Ledford and Mary Moles Ledford. Mrs. Coymen had made Lake City her home since 1998 having previously lived in North Miami, Florida, Hollywood, Florida and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She worked for 33 years in the medical field at the Osteopathic General Hospital in North Miami and the Doctors Hospital in Hollywood, retiring as the Director of Environmental Services. Mrs. Coymen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Coymen, and five brothers, Wayne, Thomas, Clyde, James and Vance Ledford.Survivors include her one son, William Cleve Pate (Colleen), Hollywood, FL; her niece, Kim Inman (Junior) and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com Funeral Home Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home

3596 South Highway 441

Lake City , FL 32025

(386) 752-1954 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close