Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Y. Behrenwald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Y. Behrenwald, 87, of Ocala, FL passed peacefully on March 3, 2020. She was born January 12, 1933 to Raymond and Hazel (Strang) Miller of Lakeview, MI and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1950. Ruth married William Behrenwald of Lakeview, MI on May 6, 1951.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved son John in 1975, her brothers, grandsons Joshua and Randy Behrenwald, plus a niece and several nephews.

Ruth is survived by her husband of almost 70 years William Behrenwald of Ocala, sons Andy of Gaylord, MI and Steven of Lake City, daughter Sherryl Yost of Ocala, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by all.

Ruth loved working beside her husband throughout their lives. After owning the family farm, a gas station and then a grocery store in Michigan, they moved to Lake City in 1977 to own Driftwood Motel, A-1 Inn, Certified Ice and The Christmas Decor businesses. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. Ruth loved people and was known to always have a smile on her face. Ruth Y. Behrenwald, 87, of Ocala, FL passed peacefully on March 3, 2020. She was born January 12, 1933 to Raymond and Hazel (Strang) Miller of Lakeview, MI and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1950. Ruth married William Behrenwald of Lakeview, MI on May 6, 1951.Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved son John in 1975, her brothers, grandsons Joshua and Randy Behrenwald, plus a niece and several nephews.Ruth is survived by her husband of almost 70 years William Behrenwald of Ocala, sons Andy of Gaylord, MI and Steven of Lake City, daughter Sherryl Yost of Ocala, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by all.Ruth loved working beside her husband throughout their lives. After owning the family farm, a gas station and then a grocery store in Michigan, they moved to Lake City in 1977 to own Driftwood Motel, A-1 Inn, Certified Ice and The Christmas Decor businesses. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. Ruth loved people and was known to always have a smile on her face. Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close