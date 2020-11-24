1/1
Sammy Lee Redd
Sammy Lee Redd, 77 of Lake City, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Madison, Florida to late Charlie Forest Redd and Lois Kathleen Morris Redd. Mr. Redd worked as a truck driver for many years and he enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Charles Forest Redd, Helen Rowell and James Donald Redd.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Gaskins Redd; children, Tammy Berry (Rusty), Rodney Redd (Gail), Dennis Redd (Lori) and Zack Redd (Tiffany); grandchildren, Amanda Black (Clint), Josh Berry (Ashley), Kasey Moore (Drew), Khloe Redd and Kholson Redd; great-grandchildren, Baleigh Black, Austin Black, Alyssa Berry, Ashlyn Berry, Holston Berry, Adan Moore and Kori Moore; nieces, Kathy Cimiotta and Shirley Cimiotta; and nephew, Larry Rowell (Joann).
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
