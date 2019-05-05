Samuel David Whedbee, 24, passed away peacefully at his home in Huntingtown, MD on April 30, 2019. Sam died due to complications of a congenital heart disease known as Hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
Samuel is survived by his mother, Jill Eddy Whedbee; his brother, Thomas G. Whedbee IV; his grandmother, Marianne Farnell Whedbee and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas G. Whedbee III and his grandfather, Thomas G. Whedbee Jr.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 5, 2019