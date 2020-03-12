Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Jerome Fleming. View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Jerome Fleming, affectionately called Jerome was born on February 26, 1959 in Lake City, Florida. He was the 2nd child born to Helen Fleming and the late Samuel James Fleming, Sr. After the passing of his father, Jerome was raised by his mother and step-father, Percy C. Days, Sr. He transitioned into eternal rest on March 3, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Jerome was educated in the public school system of Columbia County. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior on July 13, 2014, and joined Church of God by Faith, Lake City, Florida, under the leadership of Pastor Joseph Dix.

Loving memories will be cherished by his mother and step-father, Helen and Percy C. Days, Sr.; brothers, Ronnie Fleming, Dennis Days (Renee), Claude A. Days, and Terrence Days; sister, Bridgette Days; step-siblings, Bishop Percy C. Days, Jr. (Leola), Cynthia Tubbs (Gary), Regina Daniels; aunts, Inez Johnson, Jeanette Freeney (Rubin), Betty Shaw, Rachel F. McCarter, Lillie F. Scippio, Joyce F. Tucker-Steele (Newton), Rosa L. Fleming, Naomi E. Fleming-George (Eddie), Janie F. Pearson (Harold); uncles, David Fleming (Gloria), Lewis L. Fleming; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Samuel Jerome Fleming will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Miracle Tabernacle Church, 1190 SW Sisters Welcome Road, Lake City, FL, Apostle Cleopatra J. Steele, Pastor, Bishop Percy C. Days, Jr., Eulogist.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 6:00 P.M. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020

