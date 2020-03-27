Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Sandra Diane Root passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 with family by her side after an extended illness. Mrs. Root was born October 20, 1953 in Lake City, Florida to the late Willie Adams Barwick Herndon and Walter Saunders Barwick. She retired from Florida Gateway College and Florida Crown and enjoyed her work friends and Red Hat group for many years. Mrs. Root attended The Orchard Community Church while living in Lake City and Union Baptist Church while living in Branford. She loved her family deeply and looked forward to every moment spent with them. Mrs. Root is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Lee Root, and three siblings, Marjorie Adams Barrs, Michael L. Adams, Roxie Adams Bracewell.

She is survived by her sons: Michael Federico (Del) and Mathew Federico (Kellie) of Lake City, and Mark Federico (Stacy) of Seattle, WA; Mr. Root's children who have always been counted her own: Donna Root Tyre of Lake City; Ronald Root (Susan) of Douglas, GA; and, Virginia Dicks (Edward) of Lake City; and, one sister: Jane Adams Broughton of Branford, FL. Seventeen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive.

A private burial service for Mrs. Root will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

