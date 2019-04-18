Mrs. Sandra Marie Durham, age 59, of Mayo, Florida died Sunday, April 14, in the Doctors Memorial Hospital, Perry, Florida following a brief illness. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida and resided in Lake City, Florida before moving to Mayo, Florida twelve years ago. She worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) for many years with the Dowling Park Advent Christian Nursing Home, Dowling Park, Florida. She was a member of the Philippi Baptist Church, Columbia County, Florida and enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing.
|
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie Jackson and Roberta Johnston Tanner. She is survived by her daughter, Stephenia Johanson of Saxonburg, Pa.: one son Shayne S. Burnett of Live Oak, Florida: one sister, Janet Kinard of Denver, Co.: one brother, J. Lonnie Tanner of Mayo, Florida: two grandchildren, Jayden Burnett and Dominic Johanson.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Durham will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, April 18, in the Philippi Baptist Church, C.R. 18, Lake City, Florida. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Thursday at the church (One hour before services). GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements. www.guerryfuneralhome.net.
Guerry Funeral Home In Lake City - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2414
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 18, 2019