Mrs. Sandra Marie Durham, age 59, of Mayo, Florida died Sunday, April 14, in the Doctors Memorial Hospital, Perry, Florida following a brief illness. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida and resided in Lake City, Florida before moving to Mayo, Florida twelve years ago. She worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) for many years with the Dowling Park Advent Christian Nursing Home, Dowling Park, Florida. She was a member of the Philippi Baptist Church, Columbia County, Florida and enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie Jackson and Roberta Johnston Tanner. She is survived by her daughter, Stephenia Johanson of Saxonburg, Pa.: one son Shayne S. Burnett of Live Oak, Florida: one sister, Janet Kinard of Denver, Co.: one brother, J. Lonnie Tanner of Mayo, Florida: two grandchildren, Jayden Burnett and Dominic Johanson.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Durham will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, April 18, in the Philippi Baptist Church, C.R. 18, Lake City, Florida. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Thursday at the church (One hour before services). GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.

