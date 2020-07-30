Sarah Ann Thomas was born March 28, 1939, to Willie and Luevonia James in Ogethorpe, Georgia. Sarah lived a fulfilling life with her husband, David (who preceded her in death), children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends, until her departure from this earthly realm on July 27, 2020, at Shands UF in Gainesville, Florida.

Graveside services for Mrs. Thomas will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Fellowship Cemetery, Birley Ave., Lake City, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F. D., "The Caring Professionals"

