Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Sarah (Ingram) Smith-Brown.
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Mrs. Sarah Ingram Smith-Brown, age 81, resident of Cross City, Florida, passed away suddenly Friday morning, March 27, 2020. Mrs. Brown was a former resident of Lake City Florida. She retired from the Dixie County school system and the Florida Department of Corrections. She was a faithful member of Triumph Church and Kingdom of God in Christ, Cross City, FL., under the leadership of Pastor Nadine Broughton. Sarah served as the president of the 100 Women in White, member of the Ebony Women's Club of Dixie County, and retired member of the Eastern Star. She was very active in Dixie County Elections and was employed as a poll worker for the Dixie County Supervisor of Elections Office. Sarah was born, July 12, 1938 in Lake City Florida to Will and Emma Ingram. She spent her childhood growing up in Lake City, FL, attending the public schools of Columbia County, graduating from Richardson High School with the class of 1956. Sarah attended Bethune Cookman College, majoring in English. While at Bethune Cookman, she pledged as a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Precedents in death include her parents; husbands, Joel Solomon Coppock, Sr., and Anderson Smith; siblings, Alice V. Pompey, Bettye J. Ewings, Frank Tukes, John Davis, Juanita Taylor, and Blanche Carter; grandson, Alexander Christian Coppock; niece, Rosa Moss; and nephew, Guy Ewings III.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Mr. Willie "Gene" Brown, Cross City, FL; loving sister, Verna Ingram, Houston, TX; sons, Mario Coppock (Angela), Lake City, FL, Joel Coppock, Jr. (Nilda Luz), Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Varion, Ian, (Victoria) Jordan, Joel III (Crystal) and Melody; great-grandchildren, Mya Rose, Alexandrea, Joel IV, and Iden; nieces and nephews, Kathy Johnson,(Larry), Vivian Pompey, Desiree Samuel (Mike), Christina Jackson (James), Victoria McGhee, Emma Ewings, Jackie Ewings, Alice Luton, and Ricky Davis; cousins, Maudestine Morgan, Earnestine Armstrong, Elder Beatrice Sheppard, and Sarah Graham; brothers-in-law, Charles Coppock (Dot), Joseph Coppock (Loretta); sisters-in-law, Patricia Sheehee, Lillie Mae Grooms; special friend, Mrs. Wilmateen Smith; caring and devoted neighbor, Mr. Terry Joe Collins; hosts of other relatives, friends, and church members.
Celebratory services for Mrs. Sarah Ingram Smith-Brown will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, 993 NW Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL, Pastor Nadine Broughton, Eulogist.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 2, 2020
