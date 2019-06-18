Saundra Biddle Reeves (Mom Mom), 68, passed away Monday, June 3rd, 2019 following an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Dean and Opal Biddle. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Robert "Bob" Reeves, Sr. She is survived by 1 daughter, Bobbie Ann Reeves of Lake City, FL and 1 son, Robert Reeves, Jr (Ashley Reeves) of Live Oak, FL; 4 grandchildren Doug Hearne (Ashlee Hearne), Austin Reeves (Sarah Ward), Trenton and Dillon Greene; 1 great grandson, Daxton Hearne.
For those that had the pleasure of knowing Mom Mom you all know that her family meant the world to her. We would like to invite all family and friends to attend her Celebration of Life, held Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Simmer Down Lakeside Grill in Lake Butler, FL from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 18, 2019