Selmer Faye Womeldorf, 71, of Lake City, was born in Jacksonville, Georgia on October 24, 1947. She went home to be with our Lord on February 17, 2019. She is survived by her high school sweetheart & husband of 52 years Charles Womeldorf, Jr.; three daughters, Andrea Womeldorf, Michelle Elder and Anna Jones; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson also survive.
Services will be conducted on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019