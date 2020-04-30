Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Senie (Everett) Addison. View Sign Service Information Archer Funeral Home 55 N Lake Ave Lake Butler , FL 32054 (386)-496-2008 Visitation 1:00 PM Archer Funeral Home 55 N Lake Ave Lake Butler , FL 32054 View Map Graveside service 2:15 PM Sapp Cemetery Raiford , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Senie Everett Addison, age 73, of Raiford, FL went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 27, 2020 at Haven Hospice Suwannee Valley Care Center. Senie was born and raised in Lake City, FL to the late Woodrow and Maudell Clanton Everett. She moved to Raiford, FL after marrying the love of her life, Edward "Red" Addison, 51 years ago. Senie worked at Lake Butler Hospital for 18 years. She was an active member of Raiford Road Church. She and "Red" were faithful to assist in church activities such as Celebrate Recovery, the clothes closet ministry and VBS. Senie loved to cook, bake cakes and enjoyed going shopping at Walmart. She was a gentle, kind woman and will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Woodrow and Burton Everett.

Senie is survived by her loving husband, Edward Red Addison of Raiford, FL; son, Matt Addison of Raiford, FL; daughter, Melissa Jones of Wellborne, FL; brother, Scotty Everett of Lake City, FL; sisters, Jackie (Bill) Ball of Rush, KY, Patsy Jackson of Red Springs, NC and JoAnn Arnette of Lake City, FL; five grandchildren, Bethany Jones, Abigail Parrish, Noah Jones, Dalton Addison and Dustin Addison; 3 great-grandchildren, Waylon, Paisley and Ensley Parrish; numerous extended family and friends also survive.

A graveside service to honor Senie will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:15pm at Sapp Cemetery in Raiford, FL. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 1:00pm at Archer Funeral Home in Lake Butler, FL. The service will be officiated by Pastor John Raulerson of Raiford Road Church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of ARCHER FUNERAL HOME, Lake Butler, FL. 386-496-2008.

