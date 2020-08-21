1/
Sgt. John Steven Edmonds
On Sat Aug15, 2020
Sgt. John Steven Edmonds of Lake City Fl, loving husband of Diane Edmonds has lost his battle to ALS. He was the best Father to one Son John W. Edmonds and one daughter Tammy D Edmonds (Brad). He Also, has one Granddaughter that meant so much to him Ashley M Edmonds(Blake) and two great grandsons, Lawson Able Dicks and coming soon Declan John Dicks.
John is proceeded in Death By his Parents Carlene and John Edmonds. He had five Siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends
John enjoyed his beloved Steinhatchee and deep sea fishing. John was an 8yr Army Vet.
He will be greatly missed by his Family & Friends
We love you Papa.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 21, 2020.
