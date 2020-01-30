Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shakayla Shandell Fennell. View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3566 Send Flowers Obituary

Shakayla Shandell Fennell age 43, resident of Valdosta, Georgia and a former resident of Lake City, Florida, departed this earth Sunday January 26, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center due to a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.

She was the daughter of Mr. Gus Fennell and the late Gloria A. White.

She graduate of the Columbia High School Class of 1994 and she continued her education at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Mrs. Lizzie Jones.

She leaves the cherish her love and memories Five (5) sons; Sayvon Miller, Cautious, Adonyes and Vladimir Joseph and Nicodemus Burns; One (1) daughter Nekyla Two (2) sisters; Borie (Peter) Webb and Rodrissica White. One (1) loving brother ; Latroy (Wanda) Burns. One (1) aunt Elizabeth Cooper, special family member; Tanesha Burns, three (3) nieces, two (2) nephews and a host of other family members and friends.

Service for Shakayla Shandell Fennell will be held Sunday February 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel and interment will be at Falling Creek Cemetery.

Arrangement entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 N.E. Washington Street, Lake City, FL.32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D. Shakayla Shandell Fennell age 43, resident of Valdosta, Georgia and a former resident of Lake City, Florida, departed this earth Sunday January 26, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center due to a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.She was the daughter of Mr. Gus Fennell and the late Gloria A. White.She graduate of the Columbia High School Class of 1994 and she continued her education at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida.She was preceded in death by her grandmother Mrs. Lizzie Jones.She leaves the cherish her love and memories Five (5) sons; Sayvon Miller, Cautious, Adonyes and Vladimir Joseph and Nicodemus Burns; One (1) daughter Nekyla Two (2) sisters; Borie (Peter) Webb and Rodrissica White. One (1) loving brother ; Latroy (Wanda) Burns. One (1) aunt Elizabeth Cooper, special family member; Tanesha Burns, three (3) nieces, two (2) nephews and a host of other family members and friends.Service for Shakayla Shandell Fennell will be held Sunday February 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel and interment will be at Falling Creek Cemetery.Arrangement entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 N.E. Washington Street, Lake City, FL.32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D. Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close