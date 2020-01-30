Shakayla Shandell Fennell age 43, resident of Valdosta, Georgia and a former resident of Lake City, Florida, departed this earth Sunday January 26, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center due to a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of Mr. Gus Fennell and the late Gloria A. White.
She graduate of the Columbia High School Class of 1994 and she continued her education at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother Mrs. Lizzie Jones.
She leaves the cherish her love and memories Five (5) sons; Sayvon Miller, Cautious, Adonyes and Vladimir Joseph and Nicodemus Burns; One (1) daughter Nekyla Two (2) sisters; Borie (Peter) Webb and Rodrissica White. One (1) loving brother ; Latroy (Wanda) Burns. One (1) aunt Elizabeth Cooper, special family member; Tanesha Burns, three (3) nieces, two (2) nephews and a host of other family members and friends.
Service for Shakayla Shandell Fennell will be held Sunday February 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel and interment will be at Falling Creek Cemetery.
Arrangement entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 N.E. Washington Street, Lake City, FL.32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020