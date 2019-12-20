Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheryl Lee Battista Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sheryl Lee Battista Scott

Mom flew home to the heavens on December 12 after a courageous battle that began in the beginning of August 2019, when her body was attacked by flesh eating bacteria. She was 71. Throughout the fight and a dozen plus surgeries, she never gave up. She was the strongest person you could ever meet.

Mom was born to Pasquali and Florence Battista and she was one of four daughters (Saundra, Sharon, Sheryl and Patrice). Saundra and Patrice predeceased her.

She had three children Brent (Joni) Patrick (Jennifer) and Charmin. Charmin passed away in November 2016.

She is also survived by her grandchildren (Michael, Anthony, Kobe, Macy, Jace, Brenton and Ciara) she is also survived by her great grandchildren (Jovanni, Will, Clayton, Tatum, Emma-Lynn and Ella). She adored all of them dearly. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mom would love listening to the love of her life, Elvis, at anytime day or night. In her youth, she won a dancing contest and was very proud of that. She was also quick with a phone call, if we weren't home before 11 o'clock at night. No matter our age, she was always worried about us. When mom died, my wife Jennifer and myself, felt a huge void and a great sorrow. She lived with us for nearly 15 years and we loved having her with us. As that terrible day progressed, things would take yet another turn for the worse. My wife's mother Pat Moon, Who also lived with us for many years, would pass away later that night in a separate hospital due to a sudden illness. There's a huge and very deep void for my wife and I. Losing one mother on any day is hard enough, but we lost both our mothers the same day just hours apart. We love and miss them both very much. We want to thank the VFW Post 2206, its Auxiliary, AM Vets Post 2216, our friends and family for their much needed support. We love you all. Sheryl Lee Battista ScottMom flew home to the heavens on December 12 after a courageous battle that began in the beginning of August 2019, when her body was attacked by flesh eating bacteria. She was 71. Throughout the fight and a dozen plus surgeries, she never gave up. She was the strongest person you could ever meet.Mom was born to Pasquali and Florence Battista and she was one of four daughters (Saundra, Sharon, Sheryl and Patrice). Saundra and Patrice predeceased her.She had three children Brent (Joni) Patrick (Jennifer) and Charmin. Charmin passed away in November 2016.She is also survived by her grandchildren (Michael, Anthony, Kobe, Macy, Jace, Brenton and Ciara) she is also survived by her great grandchildren (Jovanni, Will, Clayton, Tatum, Emma-Lynn and Ella). She adored all of them dearly. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Mom would love listening to the love of her life, Elvis, at anytime day or night. In her youth, she won a dancing contest and was very proud of that. She was also quick with a phone call, if we weren't home before 11 o'clock at night. No matter our age, she was always worried about us. When mom died, my wife Jennifer and myself, felt a huge void and a great sorrow. She lived with us for nearly 15 years and we loved having her with us. As that terrible day progressed, things would take yet another turn for the worse. My wife's mother Pat Moon, Who also lived with us for many years, would pass away later that night in a separate hospital due to a sudden illness. There's a huge and very deep void for my wife and I. Losing one mother on any day is hard enough, but we lost both our mothers the same day just hours apart. We love and miss them both very much. We want to thank the VFW Post 2206, its Auxiliary, AM Vets Post 2216, our friends and family for their much needed support. We love you all. Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close