Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 Funeral service 2:00 PM New Day Springs Missionary Baptist Church 709 NW Long St. Lake City , FL

Ms. Shirley Hawkins was born March 7, 1957, in Lake City, Florida, the third child to the late Walter Hawkins, Sr. and Edna Bailey-Hawkins. She moved into the hands of God on February 6, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida. Ms. Hawkins was raised in Lake City, FL, and graduated from Columbia High School, Lake City, FL. She accepted Christ in her life at an early age. As an adult, she became a member of Community Revival Center in Lake City, FL. After working as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years, Shirley later assisted in raising both her daughters children. Affectionately known to the grandchildren as Grandma, she spent many tireless hours teaching and loving them all. A very fun, loving and compassionate person, Shirley Hawkins will be remembered because she lives on in our hearts.

Family members that preceded her in death included her parents Walter Hawkins, Sr. and Edna Mae Bailey-Hawkins; siblings Dennis Gilbert and Leola Hawkins.

She leaves to celebrate her life, her loving daughters, E. Renee Hawkins (Travis Pate), Tallahassee, FL, and LaTonya Hawkins (Samuel McCoy), Lake City, FL; siblings: Robert Jackson (Dora), Walter Hawkins (Victoria), Jr. and Deborah Hawkins, all of Cocoa, Florida; Diane Hawkins of Norman, OK; Shirleen Davis of St. Petersburg, FL, Kenny Hawkins of Palm Bay, FL; Jamie Hawkins of Orlando, FL.; grandchildren : ArTrayvis Pate, Tatiyonna Pate, Jayvon Pate, Heaven Pate, Gabriel Hawkins Pate, Jakaris Hawkins, Marquez Mc Coy, Jamarcus Mc Coy; one beloved great-grandson, Josiah Kingston Pate; a special niece Lakeisha James; goddaughter, Wameka Berry; special friends Barbara Irvin, and Gloria Thomas; and a dedicated pet dog Bella.; hosts of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Ms. Shirley Hawkins will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at New Day Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 709 NW Long St., Lake City, FL, Rev. Lantz G. Mills, Pastor.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 6:00 P.M. Friday, February 14, 2020, at the funeral home.

