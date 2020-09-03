On January 5, 1952, Sidney Taylor, Jr. was born to the late Sidney Taylor, Sr. and Alberta Taylor. "Sonny" was raised in Cross City, Florida later relocating to Lake City, FL. with his parents and siblings. He graduated from Richardson High School, Lake City, with the class of 1970. After high school, Sonny, a man of many trades, began his career. He worked in the community as a Lumber Jack, and Diesel Mechanic. He was well known for his hard work and dedication to any task. Sonny was also a dedicated servant for the Lord, as he served as a Deacon at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Henry Ortiz. He loved the Lord and had a deep faith, based on his Christian experience. His life revolved around helping, caring, and providing for others. Sonny married his best friend, and the love of his life, Glenda Taylor in 2007. He will always and forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend.

He is preceded in death by his brother, James Taylor.

On Sunday, August 30, 2020, Sonny departed this life to be joined with the Lord. Those he leaves to cherish his loving memory includes his devoted wife of 13 years, Glenda Taylor; sons, Rick Dandy (Latasha), Travis Harris (Clanitra); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, loving in-laws, Erman and Alma Owens; sister, Margaret Walden (Willie), aunt, Penny McCloud; special friends, Henry and Tiny Clayton, Gary and Odell Lenoir; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Deacon Sidney Taylor's life will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road, Rev. Henry Ortiz, Officiating.

