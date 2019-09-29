Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Soocha Lee Isherwood died peacefully on September 21, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Kimje, South Korea on June 16, 1959. She immigrated to the United States in 1979 to Hawaii; where she married and was blessed with two beautiful children.

Soocha was known for her compassion and helping others in need. From helping a stranger, volunteering with her church, and to spontaneously providing translation support to airline personnel and surviving family members after an airline crash are only a few examples of how she spent her life helping others. Even after death she continued to help others by donating her organs so that others may live. Soocha lived a very active life until she was stricken with ALS. She was an accomplished seamstress and an excellent chef, as well as a restaurant manager. She did all this while raising two children. She loved gardening and driving a zero turn radius lawnmower, even after she had to be lifted onto it after losing her ability to walk. Soocha spent the remaining few years of her life in a wheelchair, making the most of her diminishing physical capabilities. She began painting and displayed a remarkable talent with a brush. She stopped painting only when she lost the ability to move her arm. Many of her friends and relatives were blessed with paintings done by her. Soocha was an active member of the Lake City Korean Baptist Church.

Soocha is survived by her husband, Raymond Isherwood of Lake City, FL, her children, Christopher Falkner (Kayla) of Mill Valley, CA, and Soojin Poole (Mark) of San Diego, CA, her mother, Chongsoon Lee, her two brothers Sang Jun Lee (Mokrae), Sang Man Lee (Jeonshee), all of Portland, OR, and her three sisters Sunna Lee, Sunok Lee (Jungyung), and Esther Williams (Roger) of Honolulu, HI as well as a myriad of nieces and nephews.

A small gathering of family and friends celebrating Soochas life was held in her home on Sunday September 22, 2019. A church service was held on the same day at the Lake City Korean Baptist Church. Two additional services will be held in Portland OR, and Honolulu, HI. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

