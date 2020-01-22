Sprout Earl Chesser, infant son of Kenneth and Katherine Chesser, passed away shortly after his birth at North Florida Regional Hospital on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Sprout is survived by his parents, his brothers, Landon and Logan Chesser and Tristian Cox; his sister, Kalynn Chesser; his grandmothers, Charlene Lindblade and Lorena Chesser; his grandfather, Earl Chesser; many aunts, uncles and cousins. His grandfather, Roy Lindblade, preceeded him in death.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025, 386-365-8191. Please leave messages of condolence at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 22, 2020