SSG Cyrus Harrell "JJ" Johnson, age 69, resident of Lake City, FL passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 after a long battle with Cancer.

He was the son of Betty J. (Aaron) Johnson-Williams and the late Cyrus Johnson and Stepfather Willie Williams. Cyrus was a graduate of Richardson High School Class of 1968. He joined the Untied States Army in 1969 where he served two tours in the

Cyrus enjoyed being an active member at New Mt. Pisgah AME Church, where he served as the Local coordinator for the Sons of Allen, Alton Lee Sr. Lay organization, Stewart Board, Assistance Church School Superintendent as Chaplin and a Church school teacher.

Cyrus graduated from the first Citizens Police Academy Class through the Lake City Police Department helping to bridge the gap between the police and the public.

Cyrus never met a stranger and was known as a kindhearted man who enjoyed gardening and fishing.

Left to cherish his memories are his mother: Betty J. (Aaron) Johnson-Williams, son: Michael F. Johnson (Jodi), daughter: April J. Maxwell (Douglas), sister: Annie Ruth Love (Jerome) and grandchildren: Eric Haynes, Anthony Johnson and Adelabi Yayi and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews along with countless relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, 2:00 pm at New Pisgah AME Methodist Church, 345 NE Washington St, Lake City, FL 32055, Interment will be at Mt. Tabor AME Cemetery, Lake City, FL. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019, 5-7 pm at Cooper Funeral Home.

Vietnam War . While service in the Army he earned the Army Service Ribbon, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, 2 O/S Bars, Overseas Service Ribbons (2), NCO Professional Development Ribbons (1), Good Conduct Medal (3), Vietnam Service Medal (2), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Expert Rifle. Cyrus was a member of the Gold Standard Lodge #167 (Past Worshipful Master) and a member of the American Legion Post 322. Cyrus retired from the military in 1989 and began another career with Columbia Correctional Institution as a Correction Officer until he retired.

