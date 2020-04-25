Stacy M. Horton, 40, of Lake City, passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2020. A native Floridian, Stacy had a great love for life and the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially in the Gulf. She was passionate about friends and family. Stacy was a cherished daughter, beautiful wife, loving mother, and steadfast friend. She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of more than 20 years "Chip" Henry Horton, Jr; daughters Samantha and Kelly; son Tyler, his wife Christina, and children Nathan and Carson; her parents Willard and Beverly Tyler; parents in-law Henry and Lois Horton; sister Lois Carbone (husband Johnny) and their children Cassie and Emily; brother Kevin Tyler and his daughter Alexus and granddaughter Shilah; as well as multiple other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, numerous cousins, and an abundance of friends. Stacy had a big heart, and would never turn away someone in need. God has called another angel home. Private family gathering only with GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 25, 2020