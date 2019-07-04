Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440 Send Flowers Obituary



Along with his parents, Stan is reunited in death with his beloved wife, Mrs. Hazel "Bootie" Woolbert.

Stan was an outgoing man with a heart of gold. He was an avid golfer, musician and singer. Stan was a proud community volunteer of Christian Service Center in Lake City. He was also a member of the Elks, Masonic Lodge and an active parishioner of First Methodist Church of Lake City. He will be truly missed.

Left to cherish Stan's memory are his loving daughters, Deborah Gienau and her husband, Kip of Montville, CT & Cyndy Ferguson and her husband, William Trail of Blowing Rock, NC; his adoring granddaughter, Afton Graves and her husband, Samuel of Tallahassee, FL; and great-grandchildren, Beau & Hazel Graves.

The family wishes to acknowledge with heartfelt appreciation, the kindness, care and comfort Stan and his family have received from Thrive Assisted Living at Prince Creek as well as Crescent Hospice of Murrells Inlet. May God bless all of you.

At the request of the family, a Celebration of Stan's life will be held privately.

In memory of Stan, please consider donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at,

To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at,

BURROUGHS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE OF MURRELLS INLET, (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family. Stanley Allen "Abe" Woolbert, 89, formerly of Lake City, Florida, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Friday June 28, 2019 at Thrive Assisted Living at Prince Creek in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on May 16, 1930 in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Stanley Harrison Woolbert & Mary Drake Decker Woolbert.Along with his parents, Stan is reunited in death with his beloved wife, Mrs. Hazel "Bootie" Woolbert.Stan was an outgoing man with a heart of gold. He was an avid golfer, musician and singer. Stan was a proud community volunteer of Christian Service Center in Lake City. He was also a member of the Elks, Masonic Lodge and an active parishioner of First Methodist Church of Lake City. He will be truly missed.Left to cherish Stan's memory are his loving daughters, Deborah Gienau and her husband, Kip of Montville, CT & Cyndy Ferguson and her husband, William Trail of Blowing Rock, NC; his adoring granddaughter, Afton Graves and her husband, Samuel of Tallahassee, FL; and great-grandchildren, Beau & Hazel Graves.The family wishes to acknowledge with heartfelt appreciation, the kindness, care and comfort Stan and his family have received from Thrive Assisted Living at Prince Creek as well as Crescent Hospice of Murrells Inlet. May God bless all of you.At the request of the family, a Celebration of Stan's life will be held privately.In memory of Stan, please consider donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at, www.alz.org To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com BURROUGHS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE OF MURRELLS INLET, (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family. Published in Lake City Reporter on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.