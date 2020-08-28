1/1
Stella Ann (Lee) Minson
Stella Ann (Lee) Minson, 81 of Homerville, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 after a short illness. She was in the care of Hospice at St. Vincents Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida while surrounded by her loving family throughout. She was born in Dupont, Georgia to the late Grover B. and Doris (Register) Lee. Mrs. Minson was a graduate of Clinch County High School class of 1956 and member of the Dupont Baptist Church throughout her childhood. She later became a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Homerville. As a devoted wife and mother, she always put others first. She was a woman of faith who loved her church, and the Lord deeply. Stella was passionate about WMU and giving to missions throughout her life. She enjoyed reading the bible, watching her backyard birds, baking pound cakes, feeding people, and hosting showers for others when able. She loved her family, friends, pets, and people unconditionally.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents, sister (Christine Lee), brother (G.C. Lee), sister-in-law (Hazel Lee) and niece (Laura Lee) all of Dupont.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Eddie M. Minson and her three children, Stacy Minson, Valdosta, Georgia, Lee Minson (Missie), Lake City, Florida and Ansley Carmichael (Matt), Homerville; five grandchildren, Samantha Minson (Clint), Lake City, Drew Minson, Lake City, Lance Minson, Lake City, Sara Kate Carmichael, Homerville and Stella (her namesake) Carmichael, Homerville; two great-grandchilden, Karleigh Dicks, Lake City and Kolton Dicks, Lake City; two nephews, Kenneth Lee (Dolly), Dupont and David Lee, Dupont; one niece, Emily Metcalf (Dave), Dupont; many great nieces and nephews and a special family friend, Mrs. Carolyn Swinson.
Funeral services for Mrs. Minson will be conducted on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Homerville. Interment will immediately follow at North Cemetery in Dupont. Mrs. Minson will lie in state beginning at 2 pm Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Mission Fund or Clinch Memorial Hospital. For service addresses and memorial contact information, please see below:
LIE IN STATE: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Homerville, 534 S. Church Street, Homerville, GA 31634.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Homerville, 534 S. Church Street, Homerville, GA 31634
INTERMENT: Saturday, August 29, 2020, North Cemetery, N. Cemetery Road, Dupont, GA 31630.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS: First Baptist Church Mission Fund, 534 S. Church Street, Homerville, GA 31634. Tel: 1-912-487-5532. Web: http://www.fbchomerville.org/
Clinch Memorial Hospital, 1050 Valdosta Highway, Homerville, GA 31634. Tel: 1-912-487-5211.
Web:http://clinchmh.org

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 28, 2020.
