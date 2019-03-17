Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Stephanie Lauren Ellis, age, 45 of Dacula, GA passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Buckles and grandparents, Mildred and Quitman Peters. She is survived by her husband, Gregg Ellis, Dacula, GA; son, Shawn Buckles, Dacula, GA; step-son, Devin Ellis, Lilburn, GA; step-daughter, Erica Ellis, Lilburn, GA; daughters Madeline Ellis, Statham, GA, Mildred Ellis, Dacula, GA; grandson, Drake Castille, Stone Mountain, GA; mother, Patricia Stone, Beaufort, SC; step-father Brian Stone, Beaufort, SC sister, Shannon Philippus, Tampa, FL; Grandmother, Patsy Buckles, Lake City, FL;Grandfather, Billy Buckles. Lake City, Fl numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Ellis was born November 14, 1973 in Miami, FL.

Stephanie was a loving and compassionate person who enjoyed time with her family. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She loved camping, the beach, sitting outside, and going to the mountains. She loved cooking. She was always making special dishes. Her stubborn, yet loving and caring personality meant that she fought for her kids and hard for her life over the past several years.

Most of all she loved and adored her children and her husband, they were her world. If you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into her children's faces, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you. Stephanie wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful life.

She moved to Lake City, Florida as a child and graduated from Columbia High School in 1991.

She would have wanted you to spend time with your children, take a walk on the beach with your loved ones, and enjoy an out of the way cafe. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the CHAPEL OF FLANIGAN FUNERAL HOME, Buford, GA Stephanie Lauren Ellis, age, 45 of Dacula, GA passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Buckles and grandparents, Mildred and Quitman Peters. She is survived by her husband, Gregg Ellis, Dacula, GA; son, Shawn Buckles, Dacula, GA; step-son, Devin Ellis, Lilburn, GA; step-daughter, Erica Ellis, Lilburn, GA; daughters Madeline Ellis, Statham, GA, Mildred Ellis, Dacula, GA; grandson, Drake Castille, Stone Mountain, GA; mother, Patricia Stone, Beaufort, SC; step-father Brian Stone, Beaufort, SC sister, Shannon Philippus, Tampa, FL; Grandmother, Patsy Buckles, Lake City, FL;Grandfather, Billy Buckles. Lake City, Fl numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Ellis was born November 14, 1973 in Miami, FL.Stephanie was a loving and compassionate person who enjoyed time with her family. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She loved camping, the beach, sitting outside, and going to the mountains. She loved cooking. She was always making special dishes. Her stubborn, yet loving and caring personality meant that she fought for her kids and hard for her life over the past several years.Most of all she loved and adored her children and her husband, they were her world. If you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into her children's faces, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you. Stephanie wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful life.She moved to Lake City, Florida as a child and graduated from Columbia High School in 1991.She would have wanted you to spend time with your children, take a walk on the beach with your loved ones, and enjoy an out of the way cafe. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the CHAPEL OF FLANIGAN FUNERAL HOME, Buford, GA Funeral Home Flanigan's Funeral Home

4400 South Lee Street

Buford , GA 30518

(770) 932-1133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close