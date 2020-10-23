1/1
Stephen Thomas Hetrick
Stephen Thomas Hetrick, Sr., 69 of Lake City, Florida passed away on October 20, 2020 at 12:10 pm. He is preceded in death by his parents Cecila (Fesselmeyer) and Charles Hetrick and three siblings. Stephen is survived by his loving and devoted children; Stephen Thomas Hetrick, Jr and Tanya Jernigan and their mother Judithann Murray, grandchildren; Shane Jernigan, Keira Jernigan, Chelsea Hetrick-Vandenover (Travis), Terri Ruiz (Isaac) and Cody Hetrick, great grandchildren; Ella Ruiz, Aria Vandenover, and Riley Ruiz, sister Barbara Mayo and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Stephen was born in Long Island, New York and proudly served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. He was always helpful to everyone. Stephen's favorite hobby was spending time with the grandchildren, watching wrestling, and enjoying a cup of Waffle House coffee. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.
A private memorial service will be held by family. Arrangements entrusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME. www.icsfuneralservices.com

Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ICS Cremation & Funeral Home
357 Wilks Ln
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-3436
