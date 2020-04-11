Mr. Stephen Vincent Crane, age 71, of Lake City Florida, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on the 6th of April 2020 due to complications with Leukemia.
He was born in Clifton Springs, NY to Vincent L. and Wilma J. Crane. He was raised in upstate New York and worked the family farm until he graduated from high school. He then met and married his wife Regena and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1968 during the Vietnam War. After serving 10 years of meritorious and distinguished service in the military he moved to Lake City with his family in 1978. Over the next 43+ years he held several positions working for the county and the state eventually retiring as an Assistant Property Appraiser for the Columbia County Property Appraisers Office.
Steve thoroughly enjoyed introducing soccer to Columbia County and becoming a founding member of the Columbia Youth Soccer Association. His dedication laid the groundwork for soccer to be implemented into the county school systems and to help young athletes receive sport scholarships.
Throughout the years he enjoyed competing in racquetball tournaments and was heavily involved in establishing the Tri-County Lake City Racquetball Tournament for several years. His other interests included golfing, running, scuba diving, woodworking, biking and he was also an avid photographer and amateur herpetologist.
Steve is survived by his wife of Regena of 52 years: his daughter, Rene (Al) Venditti of Ocala, Florida: his son, Marty (Mary) Crane, Fernandina Beach, Florida: one sister, Donna (Bob) Smith of Friendship, New York: 6 grandchildren and a great-grandchild also survive.
GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida, Will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 11, 2020