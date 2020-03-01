Sue Marie Horle Shortridge, born in Detroit, MI, February 18, 1939. Passed away with family by her side on February 17, 2020, just shy of her 81st birthday in Dublin, Ohio after a long illness. Sue lived in Lake City, FL where she met her husband Donald M. Shortridge and then lived in Fort Lauderdale, FL and then in Tampa, FL before retiring back in Lake City. She was always positive and had a deep faith for the lord. She loved to play card, board and video games and adored their dog, Buttons. Sue always said that in heaven, everyones body will be perfect again. You are now perfect. We love and are going to miss you.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Marie Davidson Horle and husband, Donald M. Shortridge.

Survived by brother, Amos (Beverly) Horle, two children, three stepchildren, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Service will be at 1:00 pm Saturday March 14, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 697 SW Baya Drive, Lake City, FL.