Susan Elizabeth Blanks, 44, of High Springs, Florida, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her home.
Susan was born in Gainesville, Florida on August 27, 1975., graduated from Santa Fe High School, Class of 1993, and worked for many years as a corrections officer for Suwannee Corrections Institute, Live Oak. Susan had a great love for her animals, the outdoors and being in the woods; riding 4-wheelers and muddin were a couple of her favorite things.
She is survived by her daughters, Amy (Aaron) Green and Sara Blanks, both of Lake City; her mother, Marlene Banner, of Gainesville; sister, Kathy Anne (Mickey Jeffers) Banner, of High Springs; aunt, Marie Stocker; uncle, Louis Stocker; a niece, Kaitlyn Noelle Jeffers; nephews, Charles Everette Poindexter, III, Brandon James-David Banner Poindexter, and Shane Matthew Jeffers, along with several cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 A. M., in the Chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St., Newberry. For those who wish, memorial donations should be made to a qualified mental health organization, supporting those dealing with depression. Please visit her memorial page at: www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019