Susan Lynn Wells Gause, age 63, of Jasper, FL. passed away on October 30, 2019 at Haven Hospice following a courageous battle with cancer.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper, FL. There will be no formal visitation.

Susan was born in Valdosta, Georgia on December 1, 1955 to the late Earl and Pauline McFarland Young. Susan always had a smile for you. Her greatest desire was to be there for her family and so she chose to stay at home and be a mother and Grandma to those God had blessed her with. She enjoyed being a homemaker and all that went with the title. Canning vegetables was her passion and she had dedicated space for the finished product. Fishing was another past-time she enjoyed as long as her health permitted.

Sadly, Susan was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Lilly and Caden. Survivors include her husband, Jeff Gause; three children, Jennifer Tippie (David), Jeffery Gause and David Gause (April); her three sisters, Phyllis Skinner, Gail Hunter and Kay Winningham; brother, Jimmy Powell (Cheryl); nine grandchildren and one great grandson.

HARRY T. REID FUNERAL HOME, Jasper, FL. is in charge of arrangements.#