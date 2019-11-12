Sybil P. Wilson, 91, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday evening, November 10, 2019 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center. She was born in Bankston, Alabama on August 14, 1928 to the late Claude Mims Parker and Myrtle Loretta Watkins Parker. She has made the Lake City area her home since 2004, moving here from Panama City, living prior to that in the Central Florida area. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening and making hats. She is preceded in death by her son, Ronald Jones in 2010, father of her children, Lawrence S. Jones in 2013 and her husband, Grady L. Wilson in 2001. Her siblings, Julian D. Parker and Louise Freeman also precede her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Faye Darst (Emerson) of Lake City; grandchildren, Stephen M. Oder (Jolee) of Minneola, FL and Lawrence Scott Oder (Summer) of Melrose, Florida. Three great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Wilson will be conducted on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Central Time in the Garden of Memory Cemetery, 4035 E. 15th Street, Panama City, FL. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered to Haven Hospice, 6037 W US Highway 90, Lake City, FL 32055. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 12, 2019