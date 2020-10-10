1/
Mr. T. J. Teague
Mr. T. J. Teague, age 88, of Lanett, Alabama passed away on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 2nd, 1931 in Heflin, Alabama.
Mr. Teague is survived by his wife of 68 years, Annie Ruth Teague; his children, Cindy (Krallin) Hodge, Tim (Beverly) Teague, Phil (Kathy) Teague, and Lisa (Jimbo) Richardson; his grandchildren, Steve (Cathy) Hodge, Ken (Kelli) Hodge, John (Alaine) Hodge, Cathy (Barry) Cupp, Tia Sullivan, Josh Teague, Lindsey Moncus, Rebekah (Josh) Asselin, Jacob (Amber) Richardson, Micah (Ashley) Richardson, Ethan Richardson, and Kerri Teague; nineteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Timothy James Teague, II and his great grandson, Dallas Reed Moncus.
Mr. Teague loved to work, hunt, and visit with family and friends. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. From 1978 until 1998 Mr. and Mrs. Teague lived in White Springs, Florida until their return to the Valley area. He dearly loved his wife.
Due to concerns and restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic funeral services will be private.
Pallbearers for Mr. Teagues service will be Ken, Jon, and Steve Hodge, Josh Teague, Jacob, Micah, and Ethan Richardson.
Please visit Mr. Teagues Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for his family, to share a memory of Mr. Teague, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.
JOHNSON BROWN-
SERVICE FUNERAL HOME OF VALLEY directing.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 10, 2020.
