August 7, 1923 - February 21, 2020

"Lou" was born August 7, 1923, in Sanford, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents John Cook Deen and Ora Estelle Williams Deen. Also, she was preceded in death by her husband James Luke Andrews, Jr., and husband of sixty years, Thomas Gerald Witt; sister Peggie Deen Snyder, and her beloved granddaughter Miranda Lou "Mandee" Collicott.

Lou is survived by her children Diane "Dede" Collicott (Bob) of Alpharetta, GA; Thomas Walter Witt (Angie) of Lake City, FL; Peggie "Cissy" Witt (Laura) of Gainesville, FL, and three beloved granddaughters, Lindsey Collicott Weaver (Brandon), of Crescent Springs, Kentucky; Katherine Witt, of Lake City, Fl; and Caroline Witt Nettles (Andrew), of Lake City, Fl. Also, a niece Nancy S. Montcalm (Terry) , and nephews Larry Snyder and Jack Snyder (Jo Ann); great niece Katie Montcalm and great nephews Randy Snyder (Lindsey) and Ryan Snyder.

Lou was raised in Ocala, Florida, where she graduated from Ocala High School in 1941 and was voted "Most Popular Senior Girl". Then she attended Huntington College in Montgomery, Alabama.

Lou was a member of the First Presbyterian Church since 1950, where she served as an elder in 1974 and President of Women of the Church In 1968. Also, she served as President of Lake City Garden Club and two terms as the Azalea Circle Chairman. While her husband, Gerald, was mayor of Lake City from 1976-96, Lou enjoyed the opportunity of serving as the mayor's wife and being a part of the community of Lake City, Florida.

Lou enjoyed oil and water color painting, as well as porcelain painting. She was an avid bridge player all her life. Most importantly, her family was the center of her life. Lou was a great cook who loved to have big family dinners. She was always there for her children and her grandchildren. Lou will be missed by her family and friends.

A special thank you to her wonderful and loving caregivers and Haven Hospice of Lake City, Florida.

There will be a private graveside service.

