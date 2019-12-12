Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ted Kannady. View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Send Flowers Obituary

Ted Kannady was born October 20, 1942 in Lake City, Florida. He departed this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Lake City Medical Center following an extended illness. He was the son of the late William and Lillie Bell Everett Kannady. Ted accepted Christ at a young age at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, in the Springville Community. He received his education in the public schools of Columbia County. Ted was self- employed as an Independent Contractor and worked for more than 45 years. Ted loved to be outside working on old cars and trucks repairing them. Fishing was one of his greatest loves. A devoted nephew, Richard Wayne Kannady also precedes him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memories, the love of his life, wife: Mary L. Kannady; two stepdaughters, Phyllis James and Deborah Key, both of Lake City; two Brothers, Joe L. Kannady, Lake City and Bobby Kannady (Marilyn) of Loganville, GA; four sisters, Narves K. Gammage, Lake City, Annie K. Jones, Tampa, FL, Jonnie Harrington (Cleveland), Blonirene K. Seals, both of Lake City, hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Ted Kannady will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Ave., Lake City, FL, Rev. Henry Ortiz Pastor.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Olivet MB Church.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals" Ted Kannady was born October 20, 1942 in Lake City, Florida. He departed this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Lake City Medical Center following an extended illness. He was the son of the late William and Lillie Bell Everett Kannady. Ted accepted Christ at a young age at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, in the Springville Community. He received his education in the public schools of Columbia County. Ted was self- employed as an Independent Contractor and worked for more than 45 years. Ted loved to be outside working on old cars and trucks repairing them. Fishing was one of his greatest loves. A devoted nephew, Richard Wayne Kannady also precedes him in death.He leaves to cherish his memories, the love of his life, wife: Mary L. Kannady; two stepdaughters, Phyllis James and Deborah Key, both of Lake City; two Brothers, Joe L. Kannady, Lake City and Bobby Kannady (Marilyn) of Loganville, GA; four sisters, Narves K. Gammage, Lake City, Annie K. Jones, Tampa, FL, Jonnie Harrington (Cleveland), Blonirene K. Seals, both of Lake City, hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services for Mr. Ted Kannady will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Ave., Lake City, FL, Rev. Henry Ortiz Pastor.The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Olivet MB Church.Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals" Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close