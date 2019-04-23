Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Ted L. Guerry, Sr. L.F.D., 81 of Lake City, passed away on Friday evening, April 19, 2019, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City. He was a lifelong resident of Lake City and a son to the late Theo Lee Guerry and Eloise Fralick Guerry Hewett. Mr. Guerry was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1956 and lettered in Football with the Tigers wearing #14. He was born into the funeral profession, licensed for over 50 years in the State of Florida and graduated from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science in 1962. Mr. Guerry purchased Sherrill-Guerry Funeral Home from his father, Theo Guerry in 1978, and also Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in 1984. Retirement was not for Ted, so in 2003, he opened Forest Lawn Funeral Home, currently, Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, with his wife, Amy B. Guerry, where he remained active serving his community in both the funeral home and cemetery until his passing. He was a member of the Florida National Guard, a former member of the Lake City Jaycees, a current member of the

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Amy Barnette Guerry, Lake City; one son, Ted Guerry, Jr. (Stephanie), Belfast, ME; one daughter, Paige Guerry Bunch (Bruce Batesel), Willow Springs, MO; one brother, William L. "Bill" Guerry (Diane), Macclenny; two sisters, Laura E. "Boots" Guerry and Barbara Allinder (Joe), South Carolina; eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren along with his two fur babies, Duke and Libby, also survive.

A memorial service for Mr. Guerry will be conducted on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM, in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel, with Rev. Robert Bass, Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Lake City, officiating. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service on Friday, from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM. In accordance with Mr. Guerrys wishes, private graveside services were conducted on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Lake City, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center at 6037 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055 or to the Lake City Humane Society, 1392 NW Shelter Gln, Lake City, FL, 32055. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at Ted L. Guerry, Sr. L.F.D., 81 of Lake City, passed away on Friday evening, April 19, 2019, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City. He was a lifelong resident of Lake City and a son to the late Theo Lee Guerry and Eloise Fralick Guerry Hewett. Mr. Guerry was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1956 and lettered in Football with the Tigers wearing #14. He was born into the funeral profession, licensed for over 50 years in the State of Florida and graduated from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science in 1962. Mr. Guerry purchased Sherrill-Guerry Funeral Home from his father, Theo Guerry in 1978, and also Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in 1984. Retirement was not for Ted, so in 2003, he opened Forest Lawn Funeral Home, currently, Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, with his wife, Amy B. Guerry, where he remained active serving his community in both the funeral home and cemetery until his passing. He was a member of the Florida National Guard, a former member of the Lake City Jaycees, a current member of the Elks Club in Lake City and also the First Baptist Church of Lake City. Ted was an avid Florida Gator fan, enjoyed fishing, dove, quail and duck hunting, and planting a garden each year. Mr. Guerry was preceded in death by one wife, Barbara Jones Guerry, and two siblings, Nina Ann Espenship and James Harrison "Harry" Guerry.Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Amy Barnette Guerry, Lake City; one son, Ted Guerry, Jr. (Stephanie), Belfast, ME; one daughter, Paige Guerry Bunch (Bruce Batesel), Willow Springs, MO; one brother, William L. "Bill" Guerry (Diane), Macclenny; two sisters, Laura E. "Boots" Guerry and Barbara Allinder (Joe), South Carolina; eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren along with his two fur babies, Duke and Libby, also survive.A memorial service for Mr. Guerry will be conducted on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM, in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel, with Rev. Robert Bass, Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Lake City, officiating. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service on Friday, from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM. In accordance with Mr. Guerrys wishes, private graveside services were conducted on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Lake City, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center at 6037 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055 or to the Lake City Humane Society, 1392 NW Shelter Gln, Lake City, FL, 32055. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close