Ted Simpson

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ted Simpson.

Ted Simpson, age 77, was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 6th, 1941. He passed away March 7th, 2019, in Lake City, Florida. He was a master mechanic and served in Vietnam as a sergeant in the army from 1960-1971. He is preceded in death by his son, Douglas Simpson. He is survived by his other three children, Jimmy Simpson, Belinda Cauchon, and Courtney Foster. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren, Chris Simpson, Aaron Simpson, Corey Reigner, Anthony Anselmo, and Brandyn Anselmo. A private service for friends and family will be held at the residence of Jimmy Simpson.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 24, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.