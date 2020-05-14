Temprence Aaron Mathis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Temprence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Temprence Aaron Mathis
Funeral arrangements for Temprence Aaron Mathis are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved