Teresa Ann "Nissy" Floyd, 51, of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Clearwater, Florida on June 16, 1968 to Judith Wilder Hawk and the late Holland Hawk. She has made Lake City her home for the past 35 years, moving here from the Pinellas Park area. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies, hunting, fishing, mowing grass and watching her sons race cars. She attended the Fort White Church of God.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jerelton Floyd of Lake City; mother, Judith Wilder Hawk of Lake City; sons, Jerelton James Floyd (Julie) and Jason Floyd (Marcie) both of Lake City; daughter, Loretta Floyd of Lake City; brothers, Brian Hawk of Orlando and John Hawk of Lake City; sisters, Tammie Fuselier (Billy) of Bayou Vista, LA and Frances Hawk (Tee) of Live Oak. Nine grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends also survive.

Family graveside services will be conducted at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send any donations to Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Teresa's memory to help with the funeral expenses. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

