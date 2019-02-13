Teresa Elaine Slagle Hodson, 64, of Lake City, passed away on Monday morning, February 11, 2018 at the Shands UF Hospital in Gainesville after a sudden illness. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 28, 1954 to the late Edgar Burley and Dorothy Reynolds Slagle. She has made Lake City her home since the late 1970s and worked for the VA for over 13 years. She most recently worked as a bartender and server. She loved to karaoke in her spare time and enjoyed being with her family every chance she had.
She is survived by her loving children, Ernie Hodson (Kathleen Thomas of Lake City, Richard Hodson of Lake City and Janell Reffitt (John) of Dayton, Ohio; brother, Ernest Slagle of Dayton Ohio; eleven grandchildren along with numerous family members and friends also survive.
Memorial services for Ms. Hodson will be held by the family at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
