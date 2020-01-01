Guest Book View Sign Service Information Eric A. Brown & Sons Funeral Home - Jasper 1221 S.W. Third Street Jasper , FL 32052 (386)-792-1711 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Union A.M.E. Church 357 NW Queen Road Lake City , FL View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Columbia County School District Administrative Complex 372 West Duval Street Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Terri Lisa Seymore Thomas (1966-2019)Mrs.Terri Lisa Seymore Thomas, affectionately known as T-Ma was born on March 18, 1966 in Jasper, Florida to the late Robert C. Paremore and Mrs. Gloria Paremore. She was reared in Hamilton County and joined New Bethel A.M.E Church at an early age. She attended the public schools of Hamilton County and was a 1984 graduate of Hamilton County High School. From there she matriculated to Florida A & M University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Education. She later went on to earn her Masters Degree from Saint Leo University in Educational Leadership.In 1990, she married the love of her life Mr. Clayton L. Thomas to this union two children were born. Mrs. Thomas began her career in education with the Hamilton County School District. She later moved to Lake City and begin working in the Columbia County School District. Here she dedicated 29 years of dutiful service to the children of Columbia. Mrs. Thomas served as a Paraprofessional, Science Teacher, Business Education Teacher, Administrative Trainee, and Assistant Principal.Mrs. Thomas fulfilled her love for education and teaching for over 35 years in various capacities. She served as a mentor, basketball coach, National Achievers Society Advisor, Scholarship Committee Chairperson, education director, tutor, and pillar for change for the betterment of children.Mrs. Thomas was also a faithful member of Union African Methodist Episcopal Church. Here she served as a member of the Womens Missionary Society, Christian Education Director, Seeds for Success Program Founder, and Assistant Director of the Young Peoples Department. In her community she was an active member of the Jerusalem Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Young Women of Excellence, FAMU Alumni Chapter, and The Class of 1984 Alumni Group.She is survived by her loving husband, Clayton L. Thomas, sons, Eric (Danielle) Thomas of Gainesville, Florida, Jamaul (Mikki) Thomas, Jvyon Lee- Smith and one daughter Yolony Lee-Smith, loving mother Gloria J. Paremore, all of Lake City, Florida, and granddaughter Maya-Elizabeth Thomas of Gainesville, Florida. One brother, William (Cynthia) Seymore of Jacksonville, Florida three sisters Marva (Gregory Sr.) Taylor of Jasper, Florida, Jasmine (Rod) Jones of Ellenwood, Georgia, and Tasha Seymore of Lake Park, Georgia. One devoted God-son: Antonio Lee of Lake City. Four dedicated in-laws: Garrethon and Patrica Carter, Tyra-Shana Carter, Mia Carter, and Grover Anthony Lewis all of Lake City. She also leaves a host of dedicated and loving family and friends.A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Terri Seymore Thomas will be held at the Columbia County School District Administrative Complex (372 West Duval Street, Lake City, Florida) on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at Union A.M.E. Church (357 NW Queen Road, Lake City, Florida) on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Mrs. Thomas will also lye in state at the funeral home in Jasper, Florida from 2-4 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to ERIC A. BROWN AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1221 3rd St. SW, Jasper, Florida 32052. Interment will be at Huntsville Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road. Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 1, 2020

