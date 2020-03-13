Terrie Calderon, 39, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 7th while away from home for work. Terrie loved fishing, nature, and advocating for those less fortunate. Terrie's incredible faith continues to be an inspiration and source of comfort for those left behind. Her sisters Blaine, Kam, and mother Mary hold her memory in their hearts.
The celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider sharing kind words with others or giving to the local national park in Terrie's honor.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 13, 2020