Terry Lee Austin, 72, of Nashville, formerly of Lake City, FL died Thursday May 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was born November 28, 1947 in Granite Falls, NC to the late Joe Bill Austin and the late Pansy Viola Calloway Austin. He retired from the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 199 in Jacksonville, FL after thirty years and served as past president. He loved hunting, fishing, picking and grinning with his grandkids and truly loved his family. He was preceded in death by a son: Joe Austin; two sisters: Linda and Judy.
He is survived by his wife: Betty Green Austin of Nashville; three daughters: Karen (Terry) Abshire of Jacksonville, FL, Tammy (Larry) Milam of Jacksonville, FL and Terra ( Pastor Chris) Jones of Lake City, FL; three sons: Terry Austin, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, Billy (Elaine) Austin of Jacksonville, FL and Byron (Rachel) Powell of Summerville, SC; sister: Nancy (David) Banks of Jacksonville, FL; brother: Ricky (Jayne) McLeod of Jacksonville, FL; nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
The family will honor his request for cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
LOVEIN FUNERAL HOME, Nashville, GA.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lovein Funeral Home, Inc. - Nashville
1218 Adel Road
Nashville, GA 31639
229-686-2007
