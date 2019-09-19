Mr. Terry R. McDavid, 81, of Lake City passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 following a lengthy illness. A native of Ft. Lauderdale, he was the son of the late Arthur Fred and Mildred Pridemore McDavid, and had lived in Pompano Beach, Gainesville, and Brooker before moving to Lake City in 1961. Mr. McDavid earned a Bachelors Degree in Agriculture before graduating from the University of Florida with his law degree in 1964. He practiced law in Lake City from 1964-2013 also serving as County Judge for part of this time. He was a longtime member, past president and Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club in Lake City, Director Emeritus of The Foundation for Florida Gateway College, Co-Owner of Columbia Livestock Market from 1963-1968 where he was also the auctioneer. Terry enjoyed collecting Southwest Art and Civil War Portraits. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Yvonne McDavid, his brother Don McDavid and sister Carolyn Green.
Mr. McDavid is survived by his wife Virginia Ginger McDavid of Lake City; daughters, Barbara James and Judy Conklin both of Lake City; sisters, Brenda Whitehead (Henry) of Lake Butler, and Sue Register of Daytona; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. McDavid will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Lake City with Mrs. Dorothy Bailey officiating and Milner Osborne eulogy. Interment will be held on Friday at 3:00 P.M. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 3612 NW 177th Ave., Gainesville, FL. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Thursday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 973 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025. Please sign the online guest book at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019