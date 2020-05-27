Thelma Marie Horton "Mammie", age 92, died on May 25, 2020, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Columbia County. She was born on September 10, 1927 in Newport, Tennessee to the late Ruble Frazier and Joyce Harper Frazier.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, gardening, working in her yard and spending time with family. She was the last founding member of Everybody's Tabernacle in Ellisville, FL. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, A.H. Horton; son, A.H. Horton, Jr. "Buddy" and daughter, Barbara Elaine; sister, Winkie Clevenger of Newport, TN; brothers, Charles Frazier of Lake City and Hal Fraizer of Newport, TN.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Martha Crews, Virginia Knight and Carol Varnes all of Lake City, FL; 3 sons, James Horton of Lake Butler, FL, Timmy (Sissy) Horton and Taft Horton both of Lake City, FL; 3 brothers, Buck Frazier of Fort White, FL, Jimmy (Pat) Frazier of High Springs, FL, Ronald (Susan) Frazier of Newberry, FL; sister, Dianna (Donald) Cook of Fort White, FL; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service for Mrs. Horton will be held Friday, May 29 at 2:00 p.m. at the Archer Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, May 28th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be officiated by Brother Terry Elixson. Arrangements are under the care and direction of ARCHER FUNERAL HOME, Lake Butler. 386-496-2008. archerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 27, 2020.