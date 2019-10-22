Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Lee Dekle. View Sign Service Information ICS Cremation & Funeral Home 357 Wilks Ln Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3436 Send Flowers Obituary

February 20,1956 ~ October 17, 2019.

Theresa Lee Dekle finished her job on earth on October 17, 2019. She was 63 and passed at home surrounded by her loving family. Her fighting spirit and determined persona lives on in all whose lives she touched. She taught us to live life to the fullest, to love unconditionally, to never give up and work in between. She was born on February 20, 1956, in Lake City, Florida. She was the oldest daughter of the late Thomas A. Lee (Buddy) and Jeanne Larson Lee. She attended Lake City Christian Church. Growing up she worked in tobacco and watermelons. She graduated high school and received her Cosmetology license from Lake City Community College in 1974. She was a barber and hair stylist by trade for over 40 years. We could never guess what color her hair would be the next time we saw her. She was also an amateur doctor, therapist, botanist and MacGyver. She took care of her clients as family, even styling their hair in nursing homes, the VA Hospital and in their final resting moments. She had many long-time clients who became our extended family.

She was known for her love of fishing in the Gulf of Mexico where she was probably one the best. She could load and unload a boat better than most men. Her husband, fishing partner and best friend, Sherwood was the envy of every fisherman there. Every man in our family wishes he had a wife like Theresa. She always had a tremendous garden and ate from farm to table before farm to table was trendy. She loved pretty things and saw the potential for great beauty in other peoples rubbish. She was known to pick-up furniture on the side of the road and bring it back to life. She also shucked oysters like a boss, loved to sit around a fire and reminisce with friends sometimes using colorful language to emphasize her point.

She despised the yards to be unkempt, edges not trimmed and the azaleas to be un-cut. She absolutely loved Suwannee town. It was her Heaven on earth. She loved to eat and ate well until her very last days. Oatmeal and White Chocolate Macadamia cookies were in high demand, even at 3:00 in the morning. She loved seafood and fresh vegetables and she was a Michelin Star rated chef (according to family and friends). If you don't have an InstaPot, and NuWave Oven she would highly recommend you get one. Theresa had a huge heart and when she loved, it was unconditional. She loved her husband of 21 years, Sherwood Dekle with her whole heart. It took too long for them to find each other, but they made up for lost time. She leaves three good, strong independent daughters to carry on her legacy, Lesley Perrine (Jean-Marc), January Cribbs (Derriel), Calley Dekle (Tammy), and her favorite kid, Biscuit Dog. She leaves her greatest blessings, her grandchildren, Jean-Phillipe Perrine, Jacques Perrine, Sebastian Perrine and Colton Cribbs. Also, In their heart for eternity, her best friends for life, her sister and brother, Gail Little (Mark) and Bill Lee (Tricia), her brother and sister-in-law, Mack and Annette All and their children Amy Moseley and Garrett All. Her sweetest blessings loved their Aunt TC very much and she cherished them, her nieces and nephews, Carrie Cooper (Robert), Matthew Cummings (Ashley), Chris Lee, Anna Hingson (Houston) and all of their babies, Dathan, Daelyn, Darien, Wyatt, Mattilyn, Fallon and Tucker. Also, her dearest friends Libby Crawford and Terri Brown.

Respects can be paid to the family on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Lake City Christian Church at 6:00 PM.

A Celebration of Theresa's Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Lake City Christian Church at 11:00 AM located at 2400 SW State Road 247,

Lake City, Florida 32024. Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME.

