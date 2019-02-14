Thomas Horce Deyampert age 97, resident of Fort White, Florida passed away peacefully Friday February 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Sudie I. Worthy Deyampert and the late Joseph H. Deyampert.
He retired from the United State Air Force as a Master Sergeant and Pilot Instructor and he also retired from Columbia Anderson. He was a member of New Mt. Salem Community. Church in Columbia City, FL. Rev. Marian Wright, Pastor.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Lorie Deyampert, his children; Marvin Deyampert (Satoko), Patricia Deyampert, Tommie Deyampert, Thomas Deyampert, Jr. (Sue), Barry Deyampert (Gloria). Grandchildren; Domonique Deyampert, Joseph Deyampert, Brandy Morrell, Amy Morrell and a host of other relates.
Funeral Services for Mr. Thomas H. Deyampert will be Saturday, February 16, 2019, 2:00 pm at New Mt. Salem Community Church. Interment will follow at Pickney Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday February 15, 2019 form 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 251, N.E. Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis o. Cooper, L.F.D.
Cooper Funeral Home
251 Ne Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
(386) 752-3566
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 14, 2019