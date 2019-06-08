Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Little (91) passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Lake City VA Hospital.

Born on June18, 1927 in Wayzata, Minnesota to Philip, Jr. and Ella S. Little. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers Philip Little III and Charles Martin Little, and his daughter Lora Arthur.

Attended the University of Colorado after his service in the

In the 1960's, Tom started skeet shooting at the Old Fort Lauderdale Gun Club. He was the last winner of the Florida Triple Crown in 1973, and the Runner-Up of the International Skeet Championship held in Puerto Rico the same year. Tom said, "That the fellowship and camaraderie I have had with the other people in the game are really the high points in my career in skeet. I would never trade all the memories for the other features of the game". Inducted into the Florida Skeet Association Hall of Fame in 1993. He was a Life Member of the NRA, Florida Skeet Shooters Association, and the National Skeet Shooters Association.

Insatiable reader from a very young age, especially history, from the huge overstuffed lounge chair in his parent's home, to his modern leather recliner. During Tom's lifetime, he and his wife, Judy, gave love and shelter to many of God's creatures.

After retiring from a career in Real Estate, Tom enjoyed many years of motor home travel across the beautiful U.S. with his wife, Judy before returning to Florida.

All who knew him will remember Tom as a kind, and gentle man.

A special thank you to the VA Hospitals in Lake City and Gainesville. And, to all the medical professionals who provided exceptional care.

As a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Tom leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Judy A. Little and two beloved daughters, Barbara Schuman (Paul), Melissa Kempster (Col. Kurt A., USMC); son-in-law, Richard Arthur; grand-children Tanya Pemberton (Thad), Jack J. Renick (Megan), Ashley Toner, Chase Thomas Kempster; and great-grand-daughter, Melina Anna Renick.

